Bill to regulate speed cameras in Iowa passes in the House and now awaits Senate hearing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Some lawmakers say the traffic cameras are being abused by some cities to boost revenue, and that’s why they think the state should be in charge.

It’s been a back-and-forth debate surrounding the cameras that law enforcement use to catch speeders in Iowa.

“While I certainly would prefer to ban these outright, the longer we sit around and do nothing on this, the more we’re seeing these systems being abused across our state,” Rep. Phil Thompson (R-Boone) said.

House File 2681 would create guidelines for fines related to speeding.

Under the bill, anyone going 10 over the speed limit would be fined $75. 20 miles over, and you’ll receive a $100 fine. Anything over 30 would slap you a $500 fine.

“It’s to really make it safer on Iowa roads and make sure that the public is able to drive on a safe highway and not have to worry about excessive speeds,” Rep. John Forbes (D-Urbandale) said.

Those fines will be set by the Iowa Department of Transportation and would apply to the entire state.

Some lawmakers say it should be up to the community to set their own fines.

“Why is the DOT setting the fine? If they are over in a city shouldn’t that be a more severe penalty?” Rep. Sharon Sue Steckman (D-Mason City) said.

Charles City is one community that has recently put up their own speed cameras. While they still aren’t officially issuing citations for their drivers yet, city officials don’t take issue with the fines being set by the DOT.

“I think it would be good to have some uniformity in the fine amount for all the cities,” Charles City Police Captain Brandon Franke said.

The new bill would also allow drivers to contest those speeding citations if they can prove they weren’t the one driving.

The next stop for the bill is a vote on the Senate floor.