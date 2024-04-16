Bill to arm Iowa school staff heading to Reynolds

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa House approved a bill that would allow school staff to carry firearms if they go through training and pass a background check.

The highly debated bill now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk for a signature.

The bill would also give staff who carry firearms and the district immunity if they used reasonable force.

It would also require school districts with at least 8,000 students enrolled to employ a school resource officer, unless the district board opts opts out.

If signed into law, it would take effect immediately.