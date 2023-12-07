Bed Bug Sniffing Dog at Austin Public School

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Public School District called in some special help to address a recent outbreak of bed bugs at the high school.

Baxter is a certified pest-sniffing dog brought in to make sure the campus is bed bug-free.

Dogs like Baxter are usually brought in to sweep large areas like theaters, retail stores or in this case, schools.

APS says the infestation was limited to an isolated area, adding that they are working with affected families to provide resources in order to help address the issue.