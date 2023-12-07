Bear Creek Services prepares for fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) – Bear Creek Services is getting ready to host their cookie classic fundraiser this Saturday in North Rochester.

The organization is still looking for volunteer bakers to bring in cookies and treats to help raise much needed funds.

Anyone is welcome to drop off cookies at their office and they’re going to be organized on tables throughout the hallway.

People with containers will be able to pick whichever cookies they like as they walk the hallway.

“Our goal is that, when people come here for the event, they’ll see a large spread of just the greatest variety of cookies they can get,” Bear Creek Services community engagement coordinator Michael Hastings said.

The cookies will be sold for $10 per pound, and the fundraiser will go on until the cookies are all gone.

All the proceeds will go towards Bear Creek Services providing independent living for special needs adults.