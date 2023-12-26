BCS and local businesses deliver Christmas meals to those in need

Many local businesses were in the giving mood this holiday season.

Business Computer Solutions teamed up with other local businesses to make a difference for some families on Christmas.

Many volunteers took it upon themselves to deliver holiday meals to residents in need.

Friendship Place at Meadow Park was one of many stops that got blessed with holiday meals.

“Anytime you reach out to your neighbor and share some love, that just makes everybody feel better,” Gregory Parker from Friendship Place said.

The festive Christmas meal included homemade meatballs, salad, dinner rolls, and more.

Parker said a lot of people who live in the area can benefit from the holiday dinner.

“We’ve already reached out to different families in the neighborhood that need a little extra help and they can coordinate with me and so they can either come pick up the food or I can deliver it.”

Lisa Ross is a local business owner and one of the volunteers out delivering meals to people in the community.

She dropped off meals at the Friendship Place.

Gregory has been at the Friendship Place for 25 years and Ross saw his dedication to serve people in the Meadow Park area.

“He knows the family in need, he sees people here everyday, so it was easy to find Mr. Parker and say how can we help the families or help you help the families,” Ross said.

While also being one of the coordinators for the community engagement response team (CERT), Ross points out that a majority of the volunteers helping out are local business owners.

Their commitment to give back to those during Christmas is something they say they’re happy to do and hope more will join in will moving forward.

“We just want to inspire others whether they’re able to give a little, or give a lot, or give their time, that’s the goal of all of this,” Ross said.

Friendship Place wasn’t the only location to receive holiday meals, other places include Homestead Terrace and Homestead Green.

With the help from volunteers, hundreds of meals were delivered on Christmas.