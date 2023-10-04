Barn total loss following fire in Eyota

(ABC 6 News) – The Eyota Fire Department responded to a barn fire at 1:30 p.m. at 10836 County Rd 9.

Upon arrival, the roof of the first structure that caught fire had already collapsed, and flames had spread to two other structures, as well as three nearby silos.

The family who owns the property was not home at the time, which likely meant a slower response time as no one was immediately at the scene to report the fire.

Battling the flames proved to be challenging for the Eyota Fire Department, so they called for help from neighboring departments.

“It was a wind-driven fire, so it made it a little more difficult to put out, we responded with mutual aid from Elgin Fire and Rochester Fire as well,” Eyota Fire Chief Jeff Peck said.

No injuries were reported, but the barn is now considered a total loss.

Fire crews in Eyota were at the scene for around six hours assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.