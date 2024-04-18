Ban on ‘historical horse racing’ machines headed to House floor

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(KSTP) – Despite warning from the operators of Minnesota’s two horse tracks that it could have a harmful impact on their businesses, DFL lawmakers approved a bill banning historical horse racing machines recently approved by the Minnesota Racing Commission.

“If you pass this bill and the current version of the sports betting bill you are jeopardizing the future of thoroughbred horse racing in Minnesota,” Canterbury Park CEO Randy Sampson testified before the House State and Local Government Committee. The racing commission approved 500 machines each for Canterbury and Running Aces, a harness racing facility in Columbus Township.

The Executive Director of the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association (MIGA), Andy Platto, testified that the historical horse racing machines are really just slot machines that are only allowed at Minnesota’s tribal casinos.

“MIGA leaders appreciate the legislature’s recognition that historic horse racing is not contemplated anywhere in current law and that an appointed body like the Minnesota Racing Commission does not have the authority to expand gambling in Minnesota,” Platto told lawmakers.

The author of the bill, Rep. Zack Stephenson(DFL-Coon Rapids), said the racing commission didn’t have the authority to approve the horse racing machines that are based on previous horse races that actually took place. He says they’re too much like slot machines and haven’t been approved by lawmakers. The tracks say the machines require handicapping skills and are not games of chance like slot machines.

“It’s our job to make the law. It’s not the job of the racing commission to expand gambling. It’s not the job of the courts to expand gambling. It’s our job,” Stephenson said before the committee approved his bill and sent it to the House floor.

Also Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed a gun storage bill making it a felony if you fail to lock up your gun and it’s accessed by a child or someone not allowed to possess a gun. The same committee also passed a bill to make it a felony to make a “straw” purchase of a gun and transfer it to someone prohibited from having a firearm.