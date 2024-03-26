Baltimore bridge collapse brings up memories of 35W tragedy for Minnesotans

(KSTP) – A search for several missing people is underway after a container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse into the river below.

Early information suggests the ship lost power and issued a mayday call before it crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. However, at least six people were missing hours later, and the state’s transportation secretary says they were part of a construction crew that was filling potholes on the bridge at the time. Two others were rescued.

Despite the different circumstances, the incident brought back memories for many Minnesotans of the state’s own catastrophe when the Interstate 35W bridge collapsed during the evening rush hour on Aug. 1, 2007. Thirteen people died after the collapse and another 145 people were hurt.

Maryland officials say, fortunately, they were able to limit some traffic on the bridge thanks to the mayday call, which likely saved some lives.

Multiple Minnesota politicians were among those who drew some parallels to the I-35W collapse.

“This bridge collapse brings back tough memories for Minnesotans. One of the hardest days of all my time in public service was when the I-35W bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River,” Sen. Tina Smith posted on social media. “My thoughts are with Baltimore and the loved ones of anyone still missing.”

Minnesota’s other U.S. senator, Amy Klobuchar, also recalled the 2007 disaster in a social media post, writing, “Such a horrible tragedy in Baltimore. When the I-35W bridge collapsed in Minnesota, so many people rushed to the scene and helped. Thankful for the Coast Guard and all the first responders.”

Gov. Tim Walz, who is set to deliver the State of the State address Tuesday night, posted that the state is “offering any resources” Baltimore needs in the wake of the collapse, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wrote that “Minneapolis stands with you.”

As search efforts in Baltimore continue, the state’s governor has declared a state of emergency and says he’s working with officials to get federal resources deployed.