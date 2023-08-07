Average gas prices jump 16 cents in Minnesota, 19 cents in Iowa over last week

(ABC 6 News) – Average gasoline prices continue to soar across the country including in both Minnesota and Iowa.

According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 16.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon on Monday. Prices in Minnesota are 39.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $3.28 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, in Iowa, GasBuddy said average gasoline prices have risen 19.0 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.79 per gallon Monday. Prices in Iowa are 46.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $3.31 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.48 per gallon, a difference of $1.17 per gallon

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.14 per gallon.