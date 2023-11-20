Austin woman dies in presumptive overdose, RPD reports

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to a presumptive overdose death Friday night, in the 500 block of Center Street East.

According to Lt. Jennifer Hodgman, 64-year-old Barbara Jean Maly, of Austin, was pronounced dead at the scene, after a friend called to say Maly and a man were unconscious.

A man in his late 60s was found unresponsive, but revived and was taken to St. Marys hospital around 10 p.m.

Police are awaiting autopsy results, but said Maly’s death was likely an overdose, as responders found metal pipes and evidence of narcotics use, Hodgman said.