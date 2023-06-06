Austin shooting suspect held on $250,000 bail

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man accused of attempted murder after Saturday’s shooting is held on $250,000 bail with conditions, or $500,000 bail with out conditions at the Mower County Jail.

Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34, faces charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder–with intent, but without premeditation; 1st-degree assault–great bodily harm; and 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon–substantial bodily harm.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, June 6, Jeffers-Brown is accused of shooting a man after the alleged victim fought with a different male.

Austin police officers responded to a firearms complaint at 10:18 a.m. at 1110 4th Ave NW and located the alleged victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

A female witness told police the two men fought and were separated. The alleged gunshot victim told police while a woman held the victim back, Jeffers-Brown allegedly entered the room with a gun, shot the victim, and left with the other man involved in the fight.

Another witness told police Jeffers-Brown intended to pistol-whip the victim, but the fell to the ground and went off, shooting the victim in the chest.

According to court documents, the alleged victim was flown to Rochester for emergency surgery via Mayo 1.

Jeffers-Brown turned himself in to the Mower County Law Enforcement Center Saturday afternoon, according to court documents.

He told law enforcement that the gun fell out of his pocket and went off, according to court records.

Jeffers-Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 15.