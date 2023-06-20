Austin Public Schools wins National Digital Media Excellence Awards

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools (APS) has been recognized by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) with multiple Digital Media Excellence Awards.

NSPRA’s Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards “recognize outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials, video/TV/radio programs, social media, and websites.”

NSPRA’s Digital Media Excellence Awards are given out at three levels (Excellence, Merit, and Honorable Mention), and all three of Austin’s awards are at the Excellence level, a huge achievement for the district.

APS received the following awards:

an E-Newsletter Award of Excellence recognizing the Austin Packer Bulletin, a weekly superintendent newsletter for the community of Austin (https://www.smore.com/xeyc9)

recognizing the Austin Packer Bulletin, a weekly superintendent newsletter for the community of Austin (https://www.smore.com/xeyc9) an Internet Website Award of Excellence for Accelerate Austin, the district’s referendum information site (https://accelerateaustin.org)

for Accelerate Austin, the district’s referendum information site (https://accelerateaustin.org) and a Video Award of Excellence for What is the Packer Profile, an informational video describing the district’s upcoming Packer Profile initiative (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5G_K9z_Qns)

“Our objective with strong school communications is to serve the public by keeping everyone informed and emphasizing the significant work of the Austin Public Schools,” says Austin Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. “It’s an honor to be acknowledged by NSPRA and award-winning communication professionals.”

According to Communications Coordinator Ryan Mayers, “there are a lot of innovative and successful programs at Austin Public Schools. Seeing them recognized means a lot to everyone in the district and is a real credit to the community.”