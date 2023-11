(ABC 6 NEWS) – Austin Public Schools will be announcing their 2024 Teacher of the Year Tuesday.

The announcement will happen from the chosen teacher’s school.

The district says that each year staff gather at the office of the school and then shortly after go in and surprise the honored teacher in their classroom.

The selection will happen at 10 a.m.

We will have a live report for this story on ABC 6 NEWS Daytime at 11 a.m.