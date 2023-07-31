Austin Public Schools announces new Ellis Middle School Dean of Students

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools (APS) on Monday announced its new Dean of Students at Ellis Middle School.

Dr. Nichelle Guillaume, was named to the position.

Dr. Guillaume, a graduate of Austin High School, has worked in education since 2015, most recently as the Instructional Coach at Ellis Middle School.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a Master of Science and a Doctorate in Education from Winona State University.

“Dr. Guillaume brings unique talents to our Dean position at Ellis Middle School,” says Principal Dewey Schara. “Since she served as our Instructional Coach last year, Dr. Guillaume understands our teachers’ day-to-day work and the rigors of offering an engaging curriculum. Last year, she assisted with behavior issues when necessary and is passionate about building relationships with students to understand their behavior issues better. We truly believe she will be an asset to our school.”

“I am excited to continue working at Ellis and honored to transition into this new role as Dean of Students,” says Dr. Guillaume. “I look forward to working with and supporting students, their families and staff to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environment for all.”

Dr. Guillaume will succeed Paula Ziems.