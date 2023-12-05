Austin man sustains life-threatening injuries in rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Services with life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-90 Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report, Blaine Warren Edwards, 35, was traveling eastbound on I-90 in Windom Township, Mower County, around 5 a.m. Dec. 5.

According to the MSP, Edwards’ 2003 Ford Ranger left the roadway and rolled.

The crash report references snowy and icy road conditions Tuesday, and claims Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.