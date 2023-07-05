Austin man severely injured after firework goes off in hand

(ABC 6 News) – An 18-year-old Austin man sustained severe injuries after a firework went off in his hand, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

The APD said just before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 800 block of 3rd Ave. NE for a report of a firework that went off in a man’s hand while it was near his chest.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was being attended to by bystanders. Officers addressed the chest wound and a second wound on the man’s right wrist. The APD said the wrist injury was across the entire length of the wrist and severe in nature.

The victim was turned over to Mayo Ambulance and transported to Mayo Clinic in Austin.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.