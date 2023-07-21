Austin man charged with sexually abusing teen to go through mental evaluation

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct will undergo a mental evaluation to see if he’s fit to stand trial.

Twenty-six-year-old Erik Roberts has plead not guilty to all charges.

In August 2020, court documents say Roberts told police he had sex with a 16-year-old two different times at his home. Roberts allegedly told police the sex was consensual and he knew the boy was 16.

The boy told investigators he met Roberts at the Austin City Pool when he was 14 and gave oral sex to Roberts and received it from him. The boy told police when he was 15 the he engaged in oral sex with Roberts again. The teen said he tried to engage in other sex acts with Roberts, but stopped.