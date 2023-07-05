Austin man arrested on child rape charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested on two charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Alexander William Miller, 25, faces two charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.

Miller was booked into the Mower County jail Monday, July 3 and appeared in court Wednesday, July 5.

According to court documents, Mower County law enforcement put out a warrant for Miller’s arrest in June, after a 13-year-old and her mother told Austin police Miller had assaulted the child in March of this year.

Mower County judge Kevin Siefken set Miller’s bail at $250,000 with no conditions, or $125,000 with conditions.

Miller’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 13.