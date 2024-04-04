Austin man appears on 7 child pornography charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man appeared in Mower County court on seven charges of possessing child pornography–minor under 14.

Jonathan Joseph Norcross, 27, made his first appearance Thursday, following an investigation that began nearly two years ago.

According to court documents, in May of 2022, the MN Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force received a tip that an Instagram user had uploaded several files of suspected child pornography.

In October of 2022, the case made its way to Austin police, after the MN BCA found that the connected email account was associated with a “John Norcoss” in Austin.

Court documents allege that Austin police confirmed that the images uploaded to Instagram depicted children under age 10 in sexual situations.

In February of 2023, Austin police searched Norcross’ residence and noted that the suspect “did not act surprised” when he was told they were investigating child pornography, according to court documents.

Court documents allege that Norcross told investigators he liked “midgets” and the only thing “close to that is small humans.”

However, he denied having photos or videos of child pornography.

According to court documents, law enforcement seized Norcross’ phone, a laptop with two USB drives, a third, disconnected UDB drive, a computer tower, another Samsung phone, a Kodak memory card, and an Amazon tablet.

Police noted in court records that Norcross’ phone appeared to have been “factory reset and wiped locally” in July of 2022, after the ICAC tip.

Austin police claim there were three child pornography files on the phone dated to later in 2022.

Norcross’ pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 31, followed by a jury trial June 10.



