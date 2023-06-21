Austin City Council approves the hiring of two new police officers

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin City Council approved the hiring of two new police officers on Tuesday, a change that becomes effective immediately.

The decision follows a series of shootings in the city this month, including a deadly drive-by shooting that led to the arrest of three men.

Austin police chief David McKichan says these incidents are the reason the force needs new officers.

“The time is right,” McKichan said during Tuesday’s city council meeting, “the things in the less month again just illustrate how important this is and how much I appreciate your support flowing out of the work session and looking at this as a need for our department and a need for Austin.”

The city council also approved a contract between the APS and the police department for police liaison officers.