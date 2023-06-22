Austin Auto Zone sales manager pleads guilty to merchandise theft

(ABC 6 News) – A former Austin Auto Zone sales manager pleaded guilty to stealing merchandise from the store between October of 2022 and February of 2023.

Auto Zone staffer Jerimiah Coal Beaman, 24, and Auto Zone store manager Christopher David Simmons, 40, were each charged with two counts of felony theft — one charge of theft valued between $5,000 and $35,000, and one charge of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000 that took place between Oct. 1, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023.

Simmons pleaded guilty to the second charge in Mower County Court Thursday, June 22, in exchange for probation and a yet-to-be-determined restitution payment.

The pair is accused of stealing and reselling at least $30,000 worth of automobile parts and equipment from the store on 18th Avenue NW.

Simmons’ sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 24.

His co-defendant, Beaman, is scheduled to stand trial July 31.