Anonymous donor will match $50,000 worth of donations to Channel One Regional Food Bank

(ABC 6 News) – This morning, Channel One Regional Food Bank announced that an anonymous donor will match every gift given to the food bank up to $50,000 throughout December.

In a post on Facebook, Channel One stated that grocery price inflation has risen by as much as 11%. The USDA found that grocery prices rose by 11.9% on average, while out-of-home prices rose by 7.7% in 2022.

In 2023, the USDA predicts grocery prices rose by about 5.2%, out-of-home prices rose by 7.1%

Additionally, in 2022 an average of one in seven people experienced food insecurity, including about one in five children, the highest overall rate since 2014.

Matched gifts from the anonymous donor will offer double the support to Channel One, reported the food bank.

Channel One services over 160 agencies and food programs in 14 counties in Southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

