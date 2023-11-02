ALPD asks residents to fill out survey

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police shared a community survey Thursday, and have asked residents to fill it out so officers can allocate resources accordingly.

The survey consists of 10 questions and is available online in English at https://bit.ly/alpdsurvey and in Spanish at https://bit.ly/alpdsurvey-spanish.

People without internet access can pick up hard copies at the Albert Lea Public Library (211 E Clark Street) and City Hall’s Finance Department window (221 E Clark Street).

“Our department is continually striving to do better,” public safety director JD Carlson said in a statement. “It’s been several years since we did a community survey to get a strong handle on what issues are important to people who live and work here. With many new officers on board, we thought this was an ideal time to check in with the community as we bring our new staff up to speed.”

The survey will be open through Nov. 17.