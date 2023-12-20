Alcohol involved in Mower County crash

(ABC 6 News) – Alcohol was involved when a Mazda CX-5 lost control on Highway 218 before landing in a ditch near Udolpho Township at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 19.

According to Department of Public Safety’s crash report, Jayna Aldrich, 43, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Aldrich was transported to Mayo Clinic in Austin for treatment.

DPS identified the road as dry.

Steele and Mower County Sheriff’s Offices, Blooming Prairie Ambulance, Fire Department and Police Department assisted at the scene.