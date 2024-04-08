Albert Lea voters to consider rec referendum

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, Albert Lea voters will cast their votes to decide the fate of the city’s proposed recreational projects.

Costs for the improvements would be $9.8 million, paid back over 20 years.

Proposed improvements include restroom for the downtown splash pad, repairs and improvements to the ice arena, Marion Ross Performing Center and the city’s aquatic center.

A homeowner would about $50 more annual per $100,000 or their home’s value.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.