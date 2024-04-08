Albert Lea voters to consider rec referendum

By KAALTV

Albert Lea voters to consider rec referendum

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, Albert Lea voters will cast their votes to decide the fate of the city’s proposed recreational projects.

Costs for the improvements would be $9.8 million, paid back over 20 years.

Proposed improvements include restroom for the downtown splash pad, repairs and improvements to the ice arena, Marion Ross Performing Center and the city’s aquatic center.

A homeowner would about $50 more annual per $100,000 or their home’s value.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.