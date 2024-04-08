Albert Lea students display artistic talents

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Art Center held its Grand Open House Sunday for its K-12 Student Art Show.

Students at Albert Lea Area Schools had the chance to showcase their creativity and artistic talents to the community.

Around 300 people came out to see the creations during the two hour open house.

The student artwork will be on display in the gallery until April 24.

You can view it during gallery hours, Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.