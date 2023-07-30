Albert Lea Police swarm apartment Saturday morning; 3 people arrested

(ABC 6 News) – Officers with the Albert Lea Police Dept. were dispatched for a report of an unwanted person inside an apartment building Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. to 406 College Street West.

According to an ALPD press release, once on scene, officers determined that one of the people reportedly inside was Donald Maurice McCormick of Albert Lea.

McCormick, 27, has two Freeborn County felony warrants out for his arrest, according to the release.

One of the officers saw McCormick “stick his head out of a window and retreat back into the residence.”

Officers attempted to contact residents of the apartment but there was no response from anyone inside.

The South Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team responded to the scene to assist, while officers continued negotiating for McCormick and others inside to exit safely.

According to the press release, three people were placed in custody, including McCormick.

McCormick was transported to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center for the warrants and additional charges are pending.

Samantha Elise Gunhammer, 34 of Wells, was also arrested and transported to Faribault County Jail on a Faribault County Warrant.

An adult male was also taken into custody but was later released without charges.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also assisted on scene.

McCormick has been convicted of numerous charges, including multiple counts of domestic assault, crimes committed for the benefit of a gang-crime and for making terroristic threats.