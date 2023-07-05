Albert Lea man faces child molestation charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man appeared in Freeborn County Court Wednesday on four charges of molesting a 3rd-grader.

Michael Curtis Fry, 32, faces four charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child, including penetration.

According to court documents, the assaults were alleged to have occurred in 2020.

According to court documents, a now-12-year-old girl spoke to Albert Lea police in May, and stated that Fry had touched her inappropriately when she was approximately 9 years old.

The child detailed multiple alleged sexual assaults in the spring of 2020.

According to court documents, Fry claimed that he accidentally touched the child’s chest, but denied any other sexual assault.

Freeborn County judge Christy Hormann set Fry’s bail at $150,000 with no conditions, or $75,000 with conditions, including avoiding unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18.

Fry’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 17.