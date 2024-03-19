Active shooter drill in Kasson

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – They’re tips that can help save a life. Law enforcement in Kasson held an active shooter training at the high school on Monday in preparation for a worst-case scenario.

Run, hide, and fight: the three pillars explained at the training session. An active shooter situation can be difficult to prepare for, but Kasson police shared how you can protect yourself.

“The run, hide, fight strategy really gives you a bunch of options and teaches people to really assess the situation, to come up with the best strategy possible to help increase your survivability in these events,” Kasson school resource officer Jesse Kasel said.

Run if you have an opening to escape. If there isn’t one, find a good hiding spot to wait until the threat has been neutralized.

If your life is in danger, the most important part is to survive. Your last resort is to fight.

“It really gives people some tools and some things to think about so they can put a plan in place and be ready for the unthinkable,” officer Kasel said.

Members in the community listened on the edge of their seat, some even said these types of scenarios hit close to home.

“He has nieces and nephews who were in Columbine,” Laura Zacharda-Jones said.

“Just this last week, we have a daughter [who] had an incident with a knife,” Mark Thorson said.

While it’s knowledge many hope they’ll never have to use, attendees agree these lessons are more important than ever before.

“It’s the world that we live in right now. It’s not getting better, it seems like it’s getting worse, so you have to know yourself, where you are and your surroundings,” Thorson said.

These three strategies could help during tragedies and something everyone should keep in mind for the future.

“It’s good to get a reminder, to be aware of where your exits are and, if you’re with people, kind of have a plan in place and if something does happen, what can we do to try to get out safely,” Zacharda-Jones said.

While there are many ways you can respond to an active shooter, the most important thing is to make sure you’re safe.

Don’t be afraid to dial 911 and work together with others also trying to survive.