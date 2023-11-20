Active scene at rural Mower County farm

A large first responder presence gathered at a rural Mower County farm Sunday afternoon, but their reasons for being there remain unknown.

According to ABC 6 News crews on scene around 4:30 p.m., a Mayo One helicopter landed near Elkton at the corner of 218th St. and 640th Ave.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, fire department, and Mayo Ambulance are also on the scene.

We are still waiting for the MCSO to return our inquiries into what is going on.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article when more information is available.