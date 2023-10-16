Absentee direct balloting begins Oct. 20 in Rochester and Stewartville

Absentee direct balloting for the Nov. 7, 2023 special election begins Oct. 20 for Rochester and Stewartville voters, running through Nov. 6, 2023.

Direct balloting allows in-person voters to fill out an absentee ballot application, receive their ballot and drop off their ballot directly at an absentee voting location.

Ballots can be requested from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website here.

Ballots can be dropped off at one of three locations in Rochester and Stewartville.

The Olmsted County Elections Office is located at 2122 Campus Drive Southeast, in Rochester from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 20 to Nov. 6 and on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rochester City Hall is located at 201 4 St. Southeast in Rochester. Ballots can be dropped off on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6. or on Saturday Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For voters in the Stewartville School District, ballots can be dropped off at Stewartville Public Schools District Office on Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5 and on Monday Nov. 6 from 7:30 to 5 p.m.

To absentee vote by mail or in-person, residents can request an absentee ballot here.

Ballots must be returned by mail or in person to the Olmsted County Elections Office at 2122 Campus Drive Southeast, Suite 300.

A mailed absentee ballot will not be counted if received on Election Day.

Absentee ballots require another registered Minnesota voter as a witness to complete your absentee ballot.

To find more information about your ballot visit the My Ballot finder on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website and enter your information.

If you are not registered to vote, you can register in person with proof of residence.