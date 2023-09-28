ABC 6 Weather Lab: Pine Island 3rd Graders

For the first stop of the new school year, 3rd graders at Pine Island K-4 School got to learn about the dangers of severe weather as well as air pressure, air motion, and density through science experiments related to weather.

Students thought the experiments were cool, and one student even described an experiment as magical.

We are always looking for our next weather lab assistant. Just go here, pick any one of the experiments, and then submit your name and photo. There are even new experiments not performed at the Weather Lab. Weather Lab Assistants are announced every Wednesday.