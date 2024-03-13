ABC 6 News Feed the Need Fundraising Competition

(ABC 6 News) – A 2022 report from the USDA shows one in five children in the U.S. live in food insecure households, the highest rate since 2008.

Here in our area, Channel One Food Bank is experiencing that need first hand, serving a record 8,079 households in October, double the amount experienced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

We invited Virginia Merritt, the director of Channel One Food Bank to tell us more about this crisis.

