6 On Your Side, Consumer Confidence, repair or replace your washer

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all been there: the washer sounds like a jet engine and then suddenly stops mid-cycle.

It’s the age-old question every homeowner will face. To repair or to replace?

Consumer Reports has what to consider before you fix or nix.

he 14-year-old washer in the Prieto home was on the fritz. “I was afraid if I spent the time and money to repair it – it would be out again soon. Frankly, I’m surprised it lasted this long,” says customer Josiah Prieto.

Instead of rolling up the sleeves to repair – the family headed to a home improvement store to replace and buy new.

“What you should consider is how severe the repair is. What it might cost to fix and how old the appliance is. How much you paid for it in the first place,” advises Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope.

With washers, factor in use too. “With a refrigerator, you’re getting the same usage in a typical household most days. They’re on all the time. With a washer, if you live in a family with a lot of children at home, you’re doing a ton of laundry… multiple loads a day … in some cases even if the washer is only a few years old, it might make more sense to replace it because it’s had that much wear-and-tear on it,” says Hope.

“With a toddler, we do at least one load of laundry a day.” says Prieto.

But say you paid one thousand dollars for your washer three years ago and only do a few loads a week … a repair might be the better financial choice.

“Before you go calling a service person for your washing machine it makes sense to look at what is actually going on. Start with a simple search, look to see if there are any recalls on the washer or if they’re simple fixes like a clogged filter or a kinked hose. Lastly, you want to check your warranty and see if it’s something that has extended coverage that you can get repaired for free before you make a call to a service person,” says Hope.

If you decide to ditch your old washer, consider the environmental impact.

If you’re having it hauled away by the retailer that sold you a new one, ask if the old machine will be recycled.

Or see if your nearby recycling center will take it.

Consumer Reports has an interactive tool that leverages product costs, depreciation rates, and survey data to help you make the right choice to repair or replace.