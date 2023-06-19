507 (Pub)lic House moving in Downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – 507 (Pub)lic House is moving into the old Half Barrel location on the corner of 1st Ave SW and 3rd St. SW.

The new restaurant is going to be what owner Tim Ross calls a multinational pub with food and drinks from all over the world. Ross has partnered with local chefs to create the menu and is excited to be a part of downtown Rochester.

“I have a lot of restaurant concepts in my I head and I just this would fit Rochester really well. You know we have a pretty international clientele in Rochester with Mayo Clinic guests and staff. so, I just wanted to bring something with a little bit of flare,” said Ross.

Ross said he wanted to open up the restaurant back in April, but the building is nearly 150 years old and required more work than expected to get everything up to code. The new opening date is July 10th.