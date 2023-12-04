5 taken to hospital after Rochester crash

Five people are in the hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Rochester Sunday afternoon.

According to the Rochester Police Dept., it happened around 3:42 p.m. at the intersection of 9th St. NW and West Circle Drive NW.

Officials with RPD say one of the vehicles failed to yield and the intersection, colliding with the other car.

There were five people involved in the crash and all five were transported to Saint Marys Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash report also states that airbags were deployed and everyone was wearing their seatbelt.