3 vehicle crash involving Rochester, Byron and Ankeny drivers puts one in hospital

(ABC 6 News) – One person is injured after a three-vehicle crash involving two southeast Minn. drivers on Interstate 35 Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in Rice County around 4:40 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, 25-year-old Gabriella Dahl of Byron, 25-year-old Malik Mays of Rochester and 53-year-old Michael Patkin of Ankeny, were all traveling south on I-35 when the vehicles collided.

The only person injured in the crash was Patkin’s passenger, 52-year-old Sara Patkin, also of Ankeny, Iowa.

Sara Patkin suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Northfield Hospital.

The report says everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance and Northfield Ambulance assisted MSP on the scene.