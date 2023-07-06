3 injured in boating accident on Fountain Lake

(ABC 6 News) – Fourth of July celebrations quickly turned into a frightening situation following a tubing accident on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea.

A tube being pulled by a boat got too close to the shore and slammed into a boat lift with a pontoon on Tuesday.

The owner of the pontoon, Larry Harmdierks, was sitting on his front deck with his wife to watch the fireworks when the accident occurred.

“We saw the boat come around pulling the tube and I said to my wife, ‘he’s too close and that tube’s gonna come around,’ and about the time I said that, the boat hit the pontoon,” said Harmdierks.

21-year-old Kallasandra McKee received serious head and leg injuries, and was airlifted by the Mayo One helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

23-year-old Alonzo Trevino and 5-year-old Larissa Peerson were taken by ambulance to the Mayo Heald Clinic System in Albert Lea. None of the individuals sustained life-threatening injuries.

The boat’s driver, Ricky Wytaske, was cited for operating a watercraft in a reckless manner.

“Not everybody’s doing what they should be doing out there. And unfortunately, you get people zig-zagging across the lake, and so on and so forth,” said Harmdierks. “Quite a bit of havoc at times. It almost gets to the point where we say just stay off the lake on holidays.”

Lt. Hillman from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says this is the boating accident this the Sheriff’s Office has responded to this year. While it’s lucky incidents like this don’t happen often on Fountain Lake, they’re not uncommon in Minnesota.

According to the DNR, last year there were 15 deadly boating accidents, and another 76 that caused injuries.

Anyone going out to enjoy a fun day on the lake is warned to go slowly, and be respectful of other boaters on the water.