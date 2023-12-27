2024 cannabis licenses face possible delay

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s legalization of recreational marijuana could take a big step forward in 2024, with hundreds of people expected to apply for licenses to legally grow and sell marijuana.

If the Department of Cannabis Management had a director in place; the lack of a director has held up the process of creating rules and regulations for recreational marijuana.

“Those are the rules that people will live by which ultimately become the law,” said Minnesota Senator Mark Koran (R-North Branch). “That can be persuaded, or guided, by the administrative state and even more so when you don’t have a leader, or anybody at the top, that’s held accountable.”

Despite the concern, lawmakers say they’re still hopeful (once a director is in place) that the department will issues licenses on time.