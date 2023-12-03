2 killed, 1 injured in Dinkytown shooting early Sunday morning

(KSTP) – Minneapolis police say two men in their 20s are dead and another is injured after “an altercation” escalated into gunfire inside a tobacco store around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

The injured man, also in his 20s, was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound, but he is expected to survive. Officials say he was one of three employees inside the store where the shooting happened.

Officers responded to the corner of 4th Street and 14th Avenue Southeast in Dinkytown for reports of gunfire inside a store after an altercation between two groups of customers.

Investigators are still working to determine how many people were involved in the shooting.

Despite the shooting happening just walking distance from the University of Minnesota campus, police say they do not believe any of the people shot are University of Minnesota students.

“Parents are right and students are right to be concerned,” said Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer Garret Parten. “But anywhere in this city, this is concerning.”

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You can submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.