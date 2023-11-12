14th annual Hope for Cambodia fundraiser

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A group of small business vendors gathered at Christ Community Church in Rochester to raise money for children’s education in Cambodia Saturday.

100% of donations from the fundraiser will go toward the education fund, as well as a percentage of sales from each of the vendors.

Over the years, the event has raised $185,000.

The event’s founder, Marti Ogren, says she hopes to raise $20,000 this year.

The money will go toward paying the tuition of 100 kids in Cambodia.

Ogren started the annual fundraiser after taking a mission trip to Cambodia, where she saw the effects of poverty in the country firsthand.

“I came face to face with five year old girls who were being sold into the sex industry by their parents,” said Orgren. “The poverty there is that severe and that’s what they would do, and so it just broke my heart. I couldn’t not do something about that.”

Ever since, she’s been raising money to keep them in school so they could hope for a better future.