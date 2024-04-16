Windy, wet Tuesday with cooler air on the way

A strong area of low pressure will move through the region Tuesday, bringing with it the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. There is a concern for strong to severe storms, especially in Iowa. The risk of severe weather is lower in southern Minnesota. However, all of us in both southern Minnesota and Iowa are in for a good chance of thunderstorms. The highest chance of severe storms is in central to eastern Iowa with hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes possible. Winds will be strong all day Tuesday, gusting up to 45mph.

Cooler air moves in behind this wave of low pressure and will bring temperatures down for the rest of the week. Showers remain possible Wednesday and Thursday, but the rain will be much lighter and without the potential of severe storms.