Weekly Drought Monitor update – 4/4/24

Recent rains have helped put a dent in drought conditions across the region. North of I-90 is now classified as “abnormally dry” and the area in “extreme drought” in northeast Iowa is just a little bit smaller. For the spring season so far, the precipitation deficit is small, but the long-range deficit since last summer is still a large gap to close.

We continue to see opportunities for rain looking ahead. This won’t be enough to eliminate drought in the short term, but every little bit helps.