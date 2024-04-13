Soaking rain on the way Tuesday through Wednesday morning

A large storm system with an ample supply of moisture looks set to move through the upper Midwest early next week. Rain will become likely from early Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. This wave may contain some thunderstorm activity with good downpours in addition to some periods of steady rain. All good news following a warm weekend!

Following the Tuesday-Wednesday storm system, temperatures will cool down the rest of next week, perhaps even to the 40s for highs late next week.