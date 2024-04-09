Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watches and Warnings
Do you wonder what the difference is between a Watch and a Warning but don’t want to admit it to your friends? A WATCH means the ingredients are present, but there may not be anything happening yet. It’s usually issued in advance of adverse weather and will remain in effect until the threat for development of severe weather has passed. It’s time to watch the forecast, be ready for things to happen, and have a plan ready in case of dangerous weather conditions. A WARNING means a severe threat is imminent and/or happening right now. Watches and Warnings may be issued for a variety of conditions, including Severe Thunderstorms, Tornadoes, Flash Flooding, and for significant winter weather.
Here’s a helpful guide: