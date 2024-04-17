Severe threat has passed, a few more showers both Wednesday and Thursday

There will still be some occasional showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A front will pass through Thursday and bring another round of rain with it as well.

The Thursday system will deliver a shot of cooler air that will bring temperatures down to the 40s for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

The cooldown will be relatively brief. Highs return to the mid-50s Sunday and the warming trend continues into next week.