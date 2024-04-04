More seasonable weather just around the corner

The north wind will be backing off Thursday and milder air will return Friday and Saturday. It’s not going to be a significant warm up, but temperatures will be more seasonable. Temperatures will take a hit Sunday as a storm system swings through with rain. Highs will still be in the 40s on Sunday. Beyond Sunday, temperatures get a nice push back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. That will include some more opportunity for rain.

There will still be occasional sunshine through that stretch and rain looks to be with more showers instead of steady, overcast rain. Recent rain and snow combined soaking into the ground along with milder air and sunshine to come will certainly help to green things up around here.