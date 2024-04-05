Late week storm system to bring rain and potential to keep skies cloudy through Monday

Randy Brock KAALTV

The weekend will start with sunshine and comfortably mild temperatures reaching the mid-50s Saturday afternoon. Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon ahead of a storm system that will bring more, helpful rain on Sunday. That wave of low pressure is likely to linger across the region through Monday. There is still a chance there may be some breaks in the clouds Monday with some additional showers.

This isn’t usually much of a problem, but just a heads up to those hoping to see the solar eclipse Monday afternoon, the odds of a cloudy sky are high. Here’s a look at how things look to be shaping up for Sunday through Monday.

From NASA, here’s a look at the start, peak, and end times for the solar eclipse in our area. We’ll be able to see the eclipse, just not in totality.