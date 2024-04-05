Late week storm system to bring rain and potential to keep skies cloudy through Monday

The weekend will start with sunshine and comfortably mild temperatures reaching the mid-50s Saturday afternoon. Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon ahead of a storm system that will bring more, helpful rain on Sunday. That wave of low pressure is likely to linger across the region through Monday. There is still a chance there may be some breaks in the clouds Monday with some additional showers.

This isn’t usually much of a problem, but just a heads up to those hoping to see the solar eclipse Monday afternoon, the odds of a cloudy sky are high. Here’s a look at how things look to be shaping up for Sunday through Monday.

From NASA, here’s a look at the start, peak, and end times for the solar eclipse in our area. We’ll be able to see the eclipse, just not in totality.