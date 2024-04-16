Cooler air moving in behind Tuesday’s storm system
After a stretch of summer-like weather the past few days, we’re back into more of an April-like pattern the rest of the week. Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will pass through Tuesday night, lessening the risk of strong storms and delivering the first push of cooler air. A few more showers will remain possible Wednesday. Another wave moves through Thursday with another chance of showers and more cool air. Highs from Friday to Saturday will struggle to get out of the 40s.