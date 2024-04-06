Clouds, a few showers likely through the day Monday

Even though we’re not in a spot to see the total lunar eclipse, we would still see around 80% of the sun eclipsed Monday afternoon. Unfortunately for skywatchers around here, it’s looking likely we’ll have a cloudy sky with occasional showers. There is still the potential we will have some occasional breaks in the clouds or some thinner cloud cover from time to time. So, if you’re unable to travel for the eclipse, viewing is going to be difficult around here, but there still looks to be some slim, brief possibilities. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast this weekend to see how Monday’s storm system is shaping up.